Jennifer Mccord Sells 5,121 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $60,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,874. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumo Logic Company Profile

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.