Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Trading Down 1.9%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8,596% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

