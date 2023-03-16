JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $48.24

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.24, but opened at $46.07. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 276,339 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

