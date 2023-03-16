JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $48.24

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.24, but opened at $46.07. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 276,339 shares trading hands.
JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.
JinkoSolar Trading Down 7.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
