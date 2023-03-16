JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

BOX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,176. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.60, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $200,545.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $200,545.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,696 shares of company stock worth $1,779,626 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,887,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after purchasing an additional 648,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $19,374,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

