John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) vs. Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Critical Survey

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Marshall Bancorp 37.08% 15.52% 1.39% Heartland Financial USA 27.27% 13.35% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Marshall Bancorp $85.76 million 3.61 $31.80 million $2.26 9.73 Heartland Financial USA $802.92 million 2.12 $212.18 million $4.94 8.10

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Marshall Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.0% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for John Marshall Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Financial USA 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.07%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than John Marshall Bancorp.

Summary

John Marshall Bancorp beats Heartland Financial USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Marshall Bancorp

(Get Rating)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.