JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on YY. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ YY opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

