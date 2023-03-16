JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on YY. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.
JOYY Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ YY opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $47.23.
About JOYY
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
