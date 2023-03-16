JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €11.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.83) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded down €0.78 ($0.84) during trading on Thursday, reaching €13.64 ($14.66). 160,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.76. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €11.81 ($12.70) and a 1-year high of €27.87 ($29.97). The company has a market cap of $465.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.35.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

