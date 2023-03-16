JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $499.00

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499 ($6.08) and traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.03). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.08), with a volume of 179,129 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 107.92, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 499 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 499. The stock has a market capitalization of £795.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

