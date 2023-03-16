Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 316,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JUPW opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Jupiter Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

