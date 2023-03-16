Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goodbody

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Goodbody to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,344 ($16.38) price target on the stock. Goodbody’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($14.63) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of KNOS stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.38) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,272 ($15.50). 499,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,446.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,434.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4,240.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.45).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kainos Group Company Profile

In other Kainos Group news, insider Katie Davis purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,564 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £100,096 ($121,993.91). Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

