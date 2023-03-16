KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 968,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,608. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

KBR Price Performance

KBR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 1,476,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

