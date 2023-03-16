Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Acquires $184,441.54 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,895,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,652. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

