Kevin Dennis Green Sells 17,163 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 17,163 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $48,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cerus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cerus

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERS shares. Stephens cut Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

