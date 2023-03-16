Kevin Feeley Sells 31,876 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 31,876 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $11,475.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GeneDx Trading Up 1.5 %
WGS stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.01.
About GeneDx
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeneDx (WGS)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.