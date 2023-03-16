Kevin Feeley Sells 31,876 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 31,876 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $11,475.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GeneDx Trading Up 1.5 %

WGS stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.01.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

