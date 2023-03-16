Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE KRG traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,371.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

