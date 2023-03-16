Kopion Asset Management LLC Grows Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the quarter. MiX Telematics accounts for 4.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.82% of MiX Telematics worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,678. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $198.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. On average, analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

In other news, CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $42,040.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 281,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $81,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,839,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $42,040.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,368,466 shares of company stock worth $1,393,464 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MiX Telematics Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.