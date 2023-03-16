Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 22,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,734,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 581,167 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,127,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

