Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.48

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 301040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 84.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Articles

