Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.48

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 301040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
