K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.63.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.5 %

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.