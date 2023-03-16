Kujira Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $52.04 million and approximately $149,191.83 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kujira has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.4798606 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $175,553.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

