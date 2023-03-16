Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

