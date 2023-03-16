LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Price Target to $23.00

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.
NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance
OTC:NLCP traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,002. NewLake Capital Partners has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.
NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.