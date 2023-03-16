LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Price Target to $23.00

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

OTC:NLCP traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,002. NewLake Capital Partners has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

