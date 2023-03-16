Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.66 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18-$0.03 EPS.
Lands’ End Stock Up 16.8 %
NASDAQ LE traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $21.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on LE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
