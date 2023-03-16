Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.66 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18-$0.03 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Up 16.8 %

NASDAQ LE traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $21.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lands’ End by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

