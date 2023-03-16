Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.34. 9,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,102. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after buying an additional 368,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 604,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 139,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

