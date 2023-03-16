Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNTH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $74.24. 64,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $380,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $380,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,415 shares of company stock worth $11,117,600. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,042,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 8,009.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

