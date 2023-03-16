Largo (NYSE:LGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Largo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LGO. Noble Financial started coverage on Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Largo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Largo Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE:LGO opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.34 million, a PE ratio of -162.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Largo has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $13.96.
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
