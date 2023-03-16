Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 5,582 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $250,799.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $674,448.78.

On Friday, February 24th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,455 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $350,608.65.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26.

On Friday, February 17th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

