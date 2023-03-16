LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Up 5.1% in February

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

LendingClub Trading Up 1.4 %

LendingClub stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $758.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,615 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in LendingClub by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $738,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 156,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

See Also

