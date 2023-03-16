Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Lennar worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lennar by 44.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

NYSE:LEN opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

