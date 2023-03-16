Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
LBTYK opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global
In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
Read More
