Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

LBTYK opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

