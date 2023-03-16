Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Lifetime Brands Stock Performance
LCUT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 2,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $14.04.
About Lifetime Brands
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
