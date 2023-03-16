Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock remained flat at $5.80 during trading hours on Monday. 20,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,983. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $182.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $66,337.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $66,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099 over the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

