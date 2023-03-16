Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Cap of $75.09 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $75.09 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

