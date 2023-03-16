LINK (LN) Price Up 0% This Week

LINK (LN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $265.69 million and approximately $865,298.71 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINK has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $39.45 or 0.00158686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

