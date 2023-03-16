LiqTech International (LIQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQTGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.3 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.13. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.