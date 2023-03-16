LiqTech International (LIQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.3 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.13. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

