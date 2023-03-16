LiqTech International (LIQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd.
LiqTech International stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.13. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.
