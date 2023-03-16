LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 38.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.
NASDAQ LPSN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $735.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
