LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 38.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $735.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.