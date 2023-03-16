LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $26.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

