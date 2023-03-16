LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.
LivePerson Trading Down 56.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $26.66.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
