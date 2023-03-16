LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Loop Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LivePerson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in LivePerson by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

