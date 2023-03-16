LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Loop Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.
LivePerson Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.