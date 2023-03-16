Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Local Bounti Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of LOCL stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Local Bounti by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Local Bounti by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Local Bounti by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Local Bounti by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.