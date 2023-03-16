Loopring Market Cap Hits $424.15 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $424.15 million and $67.37 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

