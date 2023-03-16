Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

LOW opened at $198.59 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

