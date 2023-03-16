Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given New $4.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVLU. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 49,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

