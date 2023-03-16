LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,136,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $348.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

