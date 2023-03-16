LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 350 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.21 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.