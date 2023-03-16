Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 221 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.10. 320,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

