Lynch & Associates IN Sells 363 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.40. 396,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

