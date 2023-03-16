LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after buying an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

LYB stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.