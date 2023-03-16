MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTSI. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI opened at $68.58 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,132 shares of company stock worth $11,680,310. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.