Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stake Lessened by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 786,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,309 shares during the period. Magnite comprises approximately 8.4% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 555.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $6,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 201,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,968. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

