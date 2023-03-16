Mammoth (MMT) Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Mammoth has a market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $18,679.16 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00032059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00210543 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,044.06 or 0.99975692 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00207668 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,892.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.